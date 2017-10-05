New Kylie Jenner Modeling Pictures Drop Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner is featured in a new modeling photo as the rumors that she is expecting her first child have been plastering the headlines. The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star can be seen putting her stomach on full display in a new ad promoting her collaboration with Quay Australia.

JUST DROPPED ⚡️ Click the link in our bio to shop the all-new limited-edition #QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection—free standard domestic shipping today only on all #QUAYXKYLIE orders today only with code DROP2. 🖤 @kyliejenner A post shared by QUAY AUSTRALIA (@quayaustralia) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

The image shows the Lip Kit creator rocking a revealing crop top with a pair of sweatpants. Jenner was sporting over-sized sunglasses for her all-new limited-edition “#QUAYXKYLIE” capsule collection.

Most noticeably, Jenner’s stomach was completely exposed in the white top. The image doesn’t reveal her rumored baby bump, but it’s possible that the photo was taken before she would have been showing.

At this time, Kylie has yet to confirm or deny if she is expecting. However, insiders close to the E! star have claimed that she is, in fact, pregnant.

Sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner crew initially reported that they were worried she wasn’t ready to raise a child. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star family is now “coming around” to the idea of her being a mother.

“No one was thrilled about Kylie because she’s so young and naive,” a source told PEOPLE magazine, “but everyone has come around and they are focusing on the baby.”

“They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom,” the source continued. “And they’ll be there to help!”

In Jenner’s social media posts, she has been seemingly hiding her stomach. She has shared multiple photos on Instagram but her midsection is always strategically hidden.