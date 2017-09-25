Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Midriff in Throwback Photo Amid Pregnancy Reports

Fans have been speculating that Jenner has been hiding a baby bump in the weeks leading up to pregnancy reports surfacing. Her latest post may add fuel to that fire.

Jenner shared to below photo of her midriff to Instagram, which shows her toned physique. However, she notes that it’s a throwback photo, meaning it was likely taken before she was showing.

“Throwback. Mary Jo is the perfect red,” she wrote, tagging her cosmetics company.

throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

The photo has already been liked by fans more than 900,000 times.

Many commenters are already speculating the reason Jenner chose the throwback. Either it was a simple way to advertise Kylie Cosmetics or it was a way to avoid showing off her stomach.

“She’s throwing it back (because) she got that baby,” fan Robin Last wrote.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have not yet confirmed the news of a pregnancy, but numerous sources have claimed the couple are expecting a baby in February.