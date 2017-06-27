Kylie Jenner Is All Lips And Bikini In New Snapchat Story

Kylie Jenner is putting on a show for her Snapchat followers as she shared several pics that flaunt her full lips and curvy bikini bod this week.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to offer a closeup look at her famous pout. While seated in the car, Kylie rocked a bright shade of coral red lipstick that was a stark color contrast with her outfit. She snapped the selfies while wearing a white beanie with her blond tresses flowing out from underneath along with a matching white jacket.

Later in the day, Kylie took to Snapchat once again to give her fans a look at her trim physique in a yellow bikini. The barely there swimsuit was cut high above her waist and accentuated her ample cleavage. Jenner snapped a mirror selfie while holding locks of her long blond wig. She completed the look with a red baseball cap.

When Kylie Jenner isn’t posting steamy selfies, she has been busy promoting the new collection in her makeup line. On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to reveal some of her top choices from her “Vacation Edition collection,” which is set for release later this week.

She captioned the snap: “some of my favorite pics & videos of the #VacationEdition collection launching in just 2 days! 6/15 at 3 pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com… I can’t contain my excitement!!! My absolute favorite products so far… @kyliecosmetics. I’m soooo ready for summer xo.”

While Kylie Jenner seems totally amped for the launch of her new makeup products, her company hasn’t always received glowing reviews. In fact, the Better Business Bureau once gave Kylie Cosmetics an “F” rating. This didn’t sit well with Kylie. She released a statement to address the issue at the time.

“I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business,” Kylie said in the statement. “I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy.”

She continued by saying: “I don’t want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn’t receive the service they deserve,” she added. “You guys are the reason I keep going and I’m motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be. I’m continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy.”

Kylie Jenner is also set to appear in her own spinoff reality series, Life of Kylie. The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner wants to show another side of herself and is eager to let her fans get to know her more.

The Life of Kylie will premiere on E! on August 6.

