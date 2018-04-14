Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Spotted at Coachella After Khloe Gives Birth

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted at Coachella on Friday, just one day after their sister, Khloe, gave birth to her first child.

Kourtney was with her sister, Kim and the family matriarch, Kris Jenner in Cleveland. The three were by Khloe’s side on Thursday morning as she delivered her and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, less than 48 hours after videos and reports began surfacing about Thompson’s alleged infidelities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After supporting her sister, Kourtney evidently flew home to Los Angeles, as she was then pictured getting onto a private jet with her youngest sister, Kylie and her best friend Jordyn Woods.

The three arrived at the Coachella Festival on Friday along with Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima and Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. All five picked up VIP passes and joined in the festivities, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet published a few shots of the party entering the festival. Kylie wore denim from head to toe, while Kourtney sported a simple black tank top and joggers.

The two were there to host a make-up launch party — Kylie Jenner‘s first public appearance since giving birth to her own daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. She posted a few snapshots of herself with electric pink hair from the festival, writing: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom“.

The KarJenner clan still has yet to offer an official response to the widespread reports about Thompson’s various cheating scandals, though rumors have slipped out through anonymous sources. Some reports claim that Thompson has already been fired from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that Kris Jenner is “plotting revenge.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

Still, Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room on Thursday, welcoming his daughter into the world. The family is reportedly focusing on “damage control,” and keeping things civil with the NBA star for now.

Khloe Kardashian has sole custody of the newborn baby.