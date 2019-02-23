Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Received Matching Friendship Tattoos 3 Years Before Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are so close that they have permanent reminders of each other on their bodies.

Woods and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who has reportedly been struggling with how to handle her best friend after she was caught making out with older sister Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, share a matching tattoo on their pinky fingers.

The makeup mogul and the model got the matching tattoos from celebrity ink artist JonBoy in May 2016.

“M,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a photo of the tat on Instagram, which appeared to be a red squiggly line that resembles the letter M.

Woods made her first public appearance since the cheating scandal news first broke Tuesday. According to Us Weekly, the model was wearing a bracelet that appeared similar to the Cartier Love bracelet Jenner gifted her for her 19th birthday.

It is unclear if Jenner and Woods’ friendship will recover from the scandal, which led to the official end of Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson. Woods reportedly already moved out from Kylie’s guest house, where she had been living for many years.

“Khloe, Kourtney and Kim are cutting [Jordyn] off and [are] disgusted with her, but Kylie is more conflicted,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’ll be the most forgiving [toward] Jordyn, but right now it’s a mess.”

Another source told the outlet that while the Kardashians are upset with Woods, they understand why Kylie is more hesitant to write off her close friend.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends,” they told the outlet. “The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore. Time will dictate what happens here.”

For now, however, it appears as though Woods has been cut off from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloé,” another insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Reports have surfaced that Woods was left “devastated” by the scandal.

“Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloé and Kylie,” a source told ET Thursday.

“The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh,” the source continued. “No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.”

A source close to the model told the outlet she is “living in hell right now.”

“She feels terrible and her world has been rocked… All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives,” the source added.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner