Kylie Jenner Keeps Her Stomach Hidden in Social Media Posts Amid Pregnancy Rumors

It may be reported that she is five months pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child, but Kylie Jenner is keeping her lips sealed.

And in a few Snapchat videos promoting her new lip kit on Thursday, the 20-year-old makeup mogul made sure her social media posts weren’t giving anything away. She wore a baggy sweatshirt and angled the camera from her chest up, avoiding her stomach area completely.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner has neither confirmed nor denied her alleged pregnancy, although on Thursday she shared a cryptic Tweet saying “Stay tuned…” with a heart emoji. The Tweet came just minutes after her sister, Kim Kardashian, confirmed via a promo clip for the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she and husband Kanye West are expecting — so fans are hoping Jenner’s pregnancy news will be confirmed on the reality show.

While Kim confirmed that she and West do have a baby on the way, she has not yet confirmed nor denied that the couple is expecting via a surrogate, as previous news stories have reported, although she did tell E! News that she would talk when the time is right.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” she said. “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

In another Kardashian bombshell, earlier this week it was reported that 33-year-old Khloé Kardashian is also expecting a baby with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Like Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, Khloé has yet to confirm or deny any details, though she did say during the season 13 finale of KUWTK that she was going off birth control.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Khloé said on the show. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Season 14 of KUWTK premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, so fans are betting on hearing more details soon.