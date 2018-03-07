Kylie Jenner Spotted Trying to Cover Black Mark Under Eye

After welcoming daughter Stormi in February with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has been very private in her public outings, heading out both by herself and with Scott.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted leaving a Miami Beach hotel, both dressed casually in hoodies as they headed to a car waiting for them. The Daily Mail shares that the Tommy Hilfiger hoodie Scott was sporting had been worn by Jenner earlier that day while eating brunch.

In the photos, seen here, Jenner seems to sport a black mark under her eye, though she covered part of her face with a coat as she made her way to the car. Whether the spot was a mark, bruise or errant placement of a Kylie Cosmetics product, the mogul did her best to shield herself from prying cameras.

Jenner was reportedly in Miami to support her boyfriend, who had two shows in the city over the weekend. The couple was accompanied by Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Earlier in the day, the makeup mogul and rapper spent time on a boat owned by Miami nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman.

Since welcoming Stormi, both Scott and Jenner have shared photos of their baby girl, with the most recent snap coming courtesy of Jenner.

“Angel…” she wrote next to a photo of a sleeping Stormi, accenting the shot with pink heart emojis.

The 20-year-old has also released a makeup line inspired by her daughter, dropping the Kylie Cosmetics Weather Collection at the end of February.

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” Jenner shared in an Instagram story. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

The collection includes two eyeshadow palettes named “Calm Before the Storm” and “Eye of the Storm,” single glitter shadows, lipsticks, a lip gloss, a loose highlighter and a gel eyeliner, most of which are by now sold out.

Other shade names within the collection include “True Love,” “Sunshine,” “Rockabye,” “Little Wonder,” “Angel,” “Heaven Sent” and “Sweet Storm.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner