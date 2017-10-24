Fans Freak Over Ghostly Figure in Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a scare Monday when a Snapchat tour of her new walk-in closet turned into something from Nightmare on Elm Street.

The 20-year-old was showing fans the inside of her new mirrored wardrobe, but instead of spotting Jenner’s alleged baby bump, fans watching closely saw a spooky figure who some said looked like Freddy Krueger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Honestly scared for you @KylieJenner I hope that’s not a ghost that popped up behind you in your snap… 😱 pic.twitter.com/1ZPRHXe4uw — Alexis☠̉ (@alexis_scarano) October 20, 2017

Are we gonna ignore the Michael Jackson ghost that featured in @KylieJenner ‘s latest SC?? Sure that wasn’t there a second ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/EBWkAXPVbO — Sophie Tucker (@SophieLouu98) October 20, 2017

I WAS JUST TRYING TO SEE IF SHES PREGNANT I WASNT GHOST HUNTING — 🐍Katarina Nichole🐍 (@katarinanichol_) October 21, 2017

The makeup CEO was quick to clear up the impromptu haunted house, saying she wasn’t haunted by a spectre and that it was just her friend musician Harry Hudson.

Up Next: All of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Clues So Far

It would definitely be a fun scare right in time for Halloween, but it’s probably best that Jenner keeps away from jump scares. The 20-year-old is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby.