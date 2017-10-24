Celebrity

Fans Freak Over Ghostly Figure in Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a scare Monday when a Snapchat tour of her new walk-in closet turned into something from Nightmare on Elm Street.

The 20-year-old was showing fans the inside of her new mirrored wardrobe, but instead of spotting Jenner’s alleged baby bump, fans watching closely saw a spooky figure who some said looked like Freddy Krueger.

The makeup CEO was quick to clear up the impromptu haunted house, saying she wasn’t haunted by a spectre and that it was just her friend musician Harry Hudson.

It would definitely be a fun scare right in time for Halloween, but it’s probably best that Jenner keeps away from jump scares. The 20-year-old is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby.

