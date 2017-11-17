Kylie Jenner’s Cravings Are Raising Some Eyebrows Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner has quite the sweet tooth recently, posting a video of one of her cravings that fans think hint towards her rumored pregnancy.

Kylie today craving some Krispy Kreme🍩 11/16/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

In a Snapchat video posted Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member opens a Krispy Kreme box to reveal a dozen glazed doughnuts.

“Ky’s, do not eat me,” reads a note on the box.

The 20-year-old is reportedly pregnant with her and rapper Travis Scott’s first child. While she hasn’t confirmed the news herself, the makeup mogul has been dropping hints to fans for months.

For many, the doughnuts were another clue.

“Pregnancy cravings,” one person commented on an Instagram account which archives the Life of Kylie star’s Snapchats.

While some old wives’ tales equate craving sweets during a pregnancy with having a baby girl, fans aren’t even sure if the pregnancy is for real at this point, so they’ll just have to wait for an official word from the Kardashians.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!