Kylie Jenner Ditches Swimsuits for Lingerie to Promo Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Skims Collection

✖

Kylie Jenner has been posting her fair share of swimsuit photos on her Instagram as of late. But, more recently, she's traded those swimwear pieces for lingerie in order to support Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line. On Instagram, Jenner posted numerous shots of herself donning some of the pieces from Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day collection in advance of the love-filled holiday.

Jenner posted a couple of clips of herself donning her SKIMS on Friday. In one of the clips, she wore a red version of the loungewear set as she posed alongside a cake that read, "SKIMS." She also posted a clip in which she wore the black version of the same outfit. Jenner could be seen enjoying a heart-shaped lollipop in the video, which she captioned with, "the snack that smiles back @skims." Of course, Kardashian also posted some photos and clips of herself, Jenner, and Kendall Jenner donning the newest pieces from her SKIMS Valentine's Day edition collection. All three of the sisters wore red pieces from the line in order to get a jump start on the lovely holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

"Get ready for our hottest drop yet," Kardashian first wrote about her Valentine's Day collection for SKIMS before sharing details about what fans can expect from the latest drop. She tagged photographer Sandy Kim in the snap. "This limited-edition capsule of sexy intimates is made from our beloved Fits Everybody material and comes in 2 bold new colors: Poppy and Cherry Blossom. Drops on Valentine's Day, Sunday February 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM in sizes XXS - 4X." On the KKW Beauty mogul's Instagram Story, she shared some behind-the-scenes clips from her photo shoot with her two younger sisters. In particular, she highlighted Kendall, who works as a professional model, per PEOPLE.

In her Instagram Story, Kardashian could be seen getting her makeup done while Kendall posed in the background. Kardashian said about her sister, "Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her? Remind me to never do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall." She added, "It's insane how perfect she is."