Kim Kardashian Teams With Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Model Skimpy Lingerie in Valentine's Instagram Post

✖

Kim Kardashian West joined her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to pose in skimpy lingerie for a Valentine's Day Instagram post. Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes videos from their new campaign for the SKIMS Fits Everybody Valentine's Day collection. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased the outfits as the "sexiest SKIMS collection" yet.

Kardashian's post included a few short clips from the shoot, along with a couple of stills. The last photo in the post showed Kardashian putting whipped cream on her fingers. The photos from the shoot later surfaced on the SKIMS Instagram page. "Get ready for our hottest drop yet. This limited-edition capsule of sexy intimates is made from our beloved Fits Everybody material and comes in 2 bold new colors: Poppy and Cherry Blossom," the sisters teased on the brand's Instagram page. The collection will only be available on the SKIMS website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The new photos were taken by photographer Sandy Kim, who shot pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in other SMIKS lingerie. "I had so much fun working on this one, and seeing it all come to life," Kim wrote on Instagram. She also thanked the team of hairstylists and makeup artists who made the shoot possible.

Kardashian also shared videos on her Instagram Story from the shooting day. In one clip, she showed Kendall, 25, in the background, notes PEOPLE. "Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her," Kardashian said of Kendall. "Remind me to never do a photoshoot in lingerie with Kendall. It's insane how perfect she is." Kendall and Kylie, 23, also shared photos and videos from the shoot on their own Instagram pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

This year's Valentine's Day will be the first one Kardashian has spent without her estranged husband, Kanye West, in some time. The couple, who share four children together, are close to getting a divorce. A source told PEOPLE recently that Kardashian is feeling "great" now. "She has a Valentine's Day celebration planned with her kids and family," the source said. "She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn't have any contact with Kanye." Kardashian's issues with West will reportedly be featured in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which starts on Thursday, March 18.