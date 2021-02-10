Kim Kardashian Changes Bikini Photo Caption After Fans Roast Her Tribute to Kourtney

✖

Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be coming to an end this year, but interest in the First Family of Reality Television certainly isn't waning. Fans still pay close attention to the various family members' social media accounts, either for clues about the upcoming season, insight into the interpersonal relationships, or confirmation of gossip. However, sometimes people are just looking for a reason to drag their out-of-touch antics.

In the latest social media micro-drama, Kim Kardashian posted a photo set of herself and her older sister, Kourtney, in glamorous bathing suits with the caption, "somehow in this crazy life we found each other." However, fans quickly pointed out in the comment section that the two of them are sisters and therefore didn't have to do much searching. "Ain’t y’all sisters?" one wrote. "You’re literally sisters what are you even talking about," wrote another. "How did it happen?" someone else joked.

While the responses were all relatively innocuous, Kim apparently took the criticism to heart. She ended up changing the caption to read "Kourtney lost her earring in the ocean so I helped her find it." Kardashian fans will recognize this as a callback to Kim weeping over her lost diamond earring on the family trip to Bora Bora in season six. Kourtney did not help her find it, instead replying, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

Eagle-eyed fans are also obsessively looking for clues pointing towards the alleged divorce that is pending between Kim and Kanye West. Multiple sources told Page Six back in January that "divorce was imminent." "They are keeping it low-key but they are done," said a source. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce," said another source. "She's done. Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," the source continued. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

Additionally, another source claims that Kanye has grown increasingly uncomfortable with the reality TV lifestyle, calling it "unbearable." He "is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them."