Kylie Jenner Sparkles With Diamond Ring on Dinner Date With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner flashed a certain shiny accessory on her ring finger while out and about with boyfriend Travis Scott on Tuesday. The new mom sparked engagement rumors once again as she and Scott went on a chicken-and-waffles dinner date in Los Angeles.

See photos of the ring here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There was no sign of baby Stormi, who just turned seven weeks old, on the date to Sweet Chick, a Southern-style restaurant in West Hollywood. The two dined on chicken-and-waffles, mac n’ cheese, cornbread and collard greens. Earlier in the day, the two had a morning snack at Jamba Juice.

Jenner wore a light gray zip-up hoodie with high-waisted acid washed jeans, a blue Dior purse on her shoulder and high-top sneakers — but what stood out the most was the diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The 20-year-old often wears jewelry on that finger, but the ring photographed on Tuesday looked more like a proper engagement stone than other rings she has worn in the past.

Earlier this month, Jenner shared a Snapchat of a different ring on her ring finger, this one with Scott’s initials — but quickly let her fans know not to read into it.

The ring, which was adorned with the initials JW, may have caused some fans to think she and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, were engaged. But Jenner wrote in the caption, “Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok…”

The two are reportedly in no rush to get married or even live together. However, the two have been co-parenting.

The new parents were seen on their chicken-and-waffle date this week after Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods took a weekend trip to a snowy mystery location. On the trip, Jenner and Woods soaked up the weekend in a hot tub and shared photos to Snapchat and Instagram.

The new mom seems to have no trouble putting herself back into the social media spotlight after months away from it during her pregnancy. Earlier this week, amid photos of her little girl and steamy selfies, Jenner shared a sponsored post with one of her favorite products: the waist trainer.

Jenner first started wearing the controversial body shapers in 2015 after sister Kim Kardashian popularized the trend, but Monday, the Life of Kylie star began promoting a special postpartum package from one of her favorite brands in a sponsored Instagram post.

“My girl [premadonna87] hooked me up with the [Waist Gang Society] snap back package. [ad waistgang] has the BEST quality snap back products,” Jenner captioned a picture of herself wearing the Postpartum Snapback trainer.

The $218 bundle from Waist Gang Society that Jenner is wearing includes a “comfortable” postpartum sweat belt, slimming cold gel, which the brand says helps eliminate fat, a cellulite and toning glove, a box of waist tox tea and water shed pills.

Jenner and her Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters have long promoted waist trainers from the brand, starting in 2015, when they first posted photos in holiday-themed waist trainers.

But the waist trainers aren’t without controversy, with many saying they can be harmful modern versions of a corset. Some fans even weighed in on the product in the comment section.

“This is so disgusting,” one said. “How can you consciously encourage girls to use or buy a product like this… should you maybe perhaps to love the body they were born with and to nurture and care for it?”