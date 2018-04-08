Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Welcomed With Open Arms by Travis Scott’s Family

Travis Scott recently took his daughter, Stormi Webster, to visit his family for the first time in Houston, Texas.

The grand arrival was apparently a love-filled experience for Scott’s family. Scott’s brother, Josh Webster, shared the below photo to Snapchat to show his first time meeting his new niece.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi,” Webster wrote, adding storm cloud and a purple heart emojis.

In addition to this heartfelt meeting, Scott’s mother organized a large family bash to welcome her new granddaughter to town.

One of the main highlights of the celebration was a series of large floral displays that cost Scott a total of $7,145. The display featured six floral sculptures and stands, shaped to formed lightning bolts going through clouds of roses, orchids and hydrangeas

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, has also been spotted around Houston in recent days. Users on Snapchat showed Scott enjoying a Houston Rockets game at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Meanwhile, Stormi’s mother, Kylie Jenner, has shown off the latest addition to her daughter’s room.

Jenner took to Instagram and Snapchat on Sunday to post a photo of Stormi’s bookshelf. On the shelf are several selections, including Fancy Nancy, Lily’s Purple Plastic Purse, Mary Had a Little Glam, I Love You More and More, In My Heart and Jimmy Fallon’s Everything Is Mama.

These snaps are a part of the couple’s public reemergence following Stormi’s birth.

During the entirety of Jenner’s pregnancy, the couple stepped away from the spotlight to focus on enjoying the experience together.

Jenner addressed this absence from the public eye when she announced Stormi’s birth on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She also revealed how the pregnancy affected her and how her family helped keep things secret.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”