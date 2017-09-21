Kylie Jenner Poses Braless in Thong-Style Body Suit and Corset

Just because she’s the baby of the family doesn’t mean Kylie Jenner can’t bring her A-game when it comes to steamy braless pics.

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

In case you haven’t noticed, the Kardashians are not interested in wearing bras this year. A quick scroll through any of the Kardashian — or Jenner — sisters’ Instagrams will show you they’re all for letting it all hang out. (See the hottest pics here.)

And on Wednesday, 20-year-old Jenner shared a racy photo that, while technically approved under Instagram’s standards, certainly leaves little to the imagination.

In the snap, she’s arching her back against a wall while wearing a thin white T-shirt style thong bodysuit beneath a black corset.

It’s hard to tell when exactly the icy blonde took the photo, thanks to her closet full of wigs, but she captioned it with a single black heart emoji.

This is certainly not her first risqué pic of the week; on Monday she shared a photo in her undies wearing a mesh sports bra strategically (and barely) covering her nipples.

Jenner has spent half her life in front of cameras, with Keeping Up With the Kardashians hitting its tenth anniversary this year.

Admittedly, not all of reality TV life is glamorous, as Jenner recently revealed the most cringe-worthy moment of KUWTK that she regrets the most: “probably the stripper pole,” she told E! News.

“The stripper pole was so embarrassing. I wish it never happened,” she said.

The iconic scene happened way back in 2007, when not-yet-teenagers Kylie and Kendall were jumping on a pole that their mum, Kris Jenner, had fitted in her room.

A special tenth anniversary KUWTK special will air Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m. EST on E! Season 14 premieres the following Sunday.

