Kylie Jenner Reveals Borderline NSFW Bra Photo On Instagram

As her relationship with rapper Travis Scott heats up, Kylie Jenner unveiled a new see-through bra photo for all her followers.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

The photo, which was uploaded on Wednesday morning, shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunting yet another revealing outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This fashion choice is a see-through bra that barely covers hers breasts. It has black straps and is filled with golden and green lace patterns in the cup. She completes the look with yellow-painted fingernails, black dangling earrings and some of her signature Kylie Cosmetics products.

The photo itself is meant to be a plug for the cosmetics line, as she tagged the brand’s Instagram page on the photo and wrote no caption.

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Reveals New Bikini Line Pics, Twitter Chimes In With Honey Boo Boo Response

While this is a revealing look at the young entrepreneur, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her wearing this see-through top.

On May 30, she posted a photo from the same photoshoot as the above shot.

In this photo, she’s wearing same elaborately designed bra paired with the same accessories. This too is meant to be a cosmetics ad, as she plugs her Baby Girl Matte lipstick in the caption.

More: Kylie Jenner Shares Mirror Selfie Flaunting Toned Abs And Short Haircut

The selection is taken from Kylie’s collaboration with half-sister Khloe Kardashian, the Koko Kollection Kit.

Fans don’t seem to mind the advertising, as the photos racked up nearly 5 million combined likes.