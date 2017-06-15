Kylie Jenner Reveals Borderline NSFW Bra Photo On Instagram

As her relationship with rapper Travis Scott heats up, Kylie Jenner unveiled a new see-through bra photo for all her followers.
The photo, which was uploaded on Wednesday morning, shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunting yet another revealing outfit.
This fashion choice is a see-through bra that barely covers hers breasts. It has black straps and is filled with golden and green lace patterns in the cup. She completes the look with yellow-painted fingernails, black dangling earrings and some of her signature Kylie Cosmetics products.
The photo itself is meant to be a plug for the cosmetics line, as she tagged the brand’s Instagram page on the photo and wrote no caption.
While this is a revealing look at the young entrepreneur, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her wearing this see-through top.
On May 30, she posted a photo from the same photoshoot as the above shot.
In this photo, she’s wearing same elaborately designed bra paired with the same accessories. This too is meant to be a cosmetics ad, as she plugs her Baby Girl Matte lipstick in the caption.
The selection is taken from Kylie’s collaboration with half-sister Khloe Kardashian, the Koko Kollection Kit.
Fans don’t seem to mind the advertising, as the photos racked up nearly 5 million combined likes.