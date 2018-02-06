Kylie Jenner Unveils Emotional Footage of Kris Jenner’s Labor in Birth Announcement

Things are coming full circle for the Kardashians! While revealing Sunday she had given birth to her and Travis Scott’s first daughter on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner shared emotional footage of mom Kris Jenner giving birth to her 20 years earlier.

An 11-minute YouTube video that took fans behind the scenes of Kylie’s secretive pregnancy began with footage of pregnant Kris, now 62, laying in her hospital bed while preparing to go into the final stages of labor with her youngest child, Kylie.

“We’re waiting for you, Kylie,” dad Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, can be heard telling his wife, “You’re gonna be OK.”

The screen then fades to black, and the sounds of Kylie’s first cries can be heard. When the video returns, Kris is cradling her newborn daughter, tears welling up in her eyes and slowly rolling down her cheeks.

“Oh my God Kris, she’s beautiful,” someone off-screen can be heard saying.

“Look at her you guys, look at her,” Kris replies, continuing to cry.

As the video continues, fans get an intimate look at Kylie’s pregnancy, from doctor’s appointments and time with Scott to her cravings for In-N-Out.

And now that the secret’s out, mom Kris was more than happy to weigh in on her newest granddaughter.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” she wrote on Instagram.

Kylie also addressed why she stepped away from the spotlight during her pregnancy in an Instagram announcement.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” Jenner began.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she added.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded her message.

The birth of Jenner’s baby girl comes not long after sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child, Chicago, through a gestational surrogate. The two’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also set to give birth in the next couple of months to her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.