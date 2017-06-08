Kylie Jenner Unveils New Bikini Line

Kylie Jenner is unleashing her new bikini line this Thursday, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased her social media followers with a preview look at the sexy swimsuits.

The Camo Collection launches tomorrow at 10am pst on KylieJennerShop.com A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

On the official Kylie Shop Instagram page, the 19-year-old cosmetic mogul posed in a camouflage bikini with her curvy figure on full display. The design of the swimsuit was a simple crop top style top with a scoop neckline paired with high-waisted bikini bottoms. Most noticeably, Jenner opted for standard US Army camouflage colors with the green, brown, and beige ensemble.

The Kylie Shop shared the pic on social media with the caption: “The Camo Collection launches tomorrow at 10am pst on KylieJennerShop.com.”

The black-haired beauty also took to her personal Instagram account to share her excitement for the new collection. Kylie posted a brief clip that showed her once again in camo. However, the color scheme was gray, white, black, and a vibrant orange in the clip.

The Lip Kit creator captioned the video: “all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow…check out KylieJennershop.com to see the countdown.”

all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow 😳 check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The clip showed Kylie Jenner with her raven locks, which were chopped into a short bob haircut, under a camo hat as she filmed herself in the mirror. She zoomed in on the camera and played with her hat in the short video.

Kylie Jenner is staying quite busy in that she not only is launching her swimsuit line tomorrow but she also recently released a new nude lip color for her Lip Kits. The reality star also collaborated with her older sister Khloe Kardashian on a separate Lip Kit.

When Kylie isn’t spending time promoting her businesses, she has been seen hanging out with her new rapper beau Travis Scott. The lovebirds were spotted together heading to a DJ Khaled video shoot in Miami and were photographed later having dinner at Miami Finga Licking fried food restaurant, according to Daily Mail.