Kylie Jenner Does Not Reveal Baby’s Name in Birth Announcement Video

When Kylie Jenner broke the big news that she had given birth to her first child, she gave fans plenty of information.

Fans know for a fact that Jenner’s baby is a girl, that she was born at 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 1, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. But the one thing fans don’t know is the baby’s name.

Jenner’s family is no stranger to hiding a new baby’s name, making that its own announcement. Kim Kardashian famously waited several days before announcing in January that her youngest daughter’s name was Chicago West, named after Kanye West’s hometown.

Sources report Jenner and baby daddy/rapper Travis Scott had a name in mind prior to their daughter being born, but they haven’t spilled the beans on what that is.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.