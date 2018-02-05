All the Evidence Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby ‘Butterfly’

Kylie Jenner has yet to reveal her newborn’s name, but fans are convinced that Butterfly is her moniker of choice.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister welcomed her baby girl on February 1, she revealed on social media on Sunday. Jenner posted a message apologizing for her privacy during pregnancy and made up for it by sharing an 11-minute birth announcement video, which fans have dissected to pick up major hints at a potential name for the little one.

Eagle-eyed fans found butterflies to be a recurring theme throughout the montage, and on Jenner’s low-key social media profile during pregnancy.

“I’m calling it now Kylie Jenner named her baby Butterfly,” a fan wrote on Twitter, and others agreed. “I’m not happy about it I’m just calling it now.”

I’m calling it now kylie Jenner named her baby butterfly… I’m not happy about it I’m just calling it now — Leslie Knope (@MegSmith6xo) February 5, 2018

Kylie Jenner really gonna name her baby Butterfly Scott — katesofar (@katelynmire) February 5, 2018

How much you wanna bet that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter is named Butterfly — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) February 4, 2018

But what hints have lead fans to believe Butterfly Scott — or Butterfly Jenner — is the baby’s name? Take a look at all the clues.

In the birth announcement video, Jenner shows off a slew of butterflies inside the baby nursery, with beautiful monarchs lining the wall.

She also took time to pan in on a large embellished butterfly necklace she wore in one of the video clips, lingering on it a little too long for it not to mean something, fans speculated. Above the butterfly necklace, Jenner wore another dainty gold chain with a “Baby Girl” charm.

On Instagram in November, Jenner also teased fans with a pink manicure and crystal butterfly ring, which many shook off as a hint she was expecting a baby girl. Now, they think Jenner could have been teasing her little one’s name all along.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Additionally, the 20-year-old mom and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, also got matching butterfly tattoos last year, which they revealed on Snapchat. The rapper also has a song called “Butterfly Effect.”

While some are banking on Butterfly as the little one’s name, others suggest the moniker may be butterfly-themed, with talk of Mariposa or Monarch as other, more abstract options.

I’m saying it right here. @KylieJenner is gonna name her baby either Mariposa, Vanessa, or Nessie. they all mean butterfly 🦋 and they’re pic.twitter.com/Z5s4B3mITu — gloria (@vibesforbesson) February 5, 2018

So I’ve seen people guess that @KylieJenner named her baby girl Butterfly…. but what if she named her Mariposa. That’s almost more creative and Mari is a much prettier nickname than butt. #kyliejennerbaby — Lizzy Pelton (@lizzypelton) February 5, 2018

Calling it now: Kylie Jenner’s daughter is named Mariposa, Posie for short. pic.twitter.com/6Yf7DC0He4 — Traci Koller Mazurek (@heytrace) February 5, 2018

A recent post by Kris Jenner may also hint at Mariposa as an option, as the momager recently promoted Kylie’s “Posie K” anniversary lip kit on Instagram.

But hints aside, Kylie reportedly chose the baby’s name ahead of the birth and if she reveals it to fans, it will be on her own terms. “She has a baby name [picked out],” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the birth, adding, “She is not selling baby pictures.”

The new mom revealed her little one’s birth on Super Bowl Sunday, writing a personal apology to fans for keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Jenner’s daughter was born at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.