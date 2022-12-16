Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Create Controversy, Cause Complaints for Clueless Climate Conduct

After being branded repeat climate offenders, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently took separate private jets to the same place, causing outrage. Five months ago, Kylie's flights lasting less than 15 minutes each were revealed, leading many to label her a "full-time climate criminal." Private planes emit as much as two tons of CO2 in just one hour, and Transport & Environment reported in May 2021 that they are 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial aircraft. In July, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott caused controversy after she posted a picture of them standing between two private jets with the caption: "You wanna take mine or yours?" The backlash caused fans to dig into Kylie's private flight history, revealing that she had only used her jet for 17-minute flights due to what fans called her "absolute disregard for the planet." Moreover, records showed Kylie frequently takes flights lasting less than 15 minutes each, further outraging fans who expressed frustration over having to sacrifice in their own lives — while celebrities continue to act recklessly in the face of climate change. Following new records that suggested Kylie and Travis had flown separately on a recent trip despite taking off from and landing in the same location, public outrage has erupted. Read on to find out what caused their latest controversy.

Jenner's jet... (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images) A log entry shows Jenner's jet leaving Miami and traveling to Van Nuys, California, on Dec. 3, Buzzfeed News reported.

'Unimaginably selfish' Travis's jet was recorded making the same trip a short time later. Each journey consumed over 15,000 pounds of jet fuel and produced 25 tons of carbon dioxide. Their fans were outraged, describing them as "unimaginably selfish."

17-minute flights (Photo: Dan MacMedan / Getty Images) After the original backlash in July, some delved into Kylie's flight history and found that her jet had been used for 17-minute flights. According to records, the plane flew from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, earlier this month, although it is not confirmed whether the 24-year-old reality star was on board. By car, the trip would have taken just 40 minutes.

Kylie Air Jenner's $72.8 million jet, Kylie Air, has an entertainment room, a master suite, and an oversized closet. She bought it shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Jenner's carbon footprint 80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022 Additionally, Jenner's jet takes regular flights of less than 15 minutes, shocking her critics. One environmental activist tweeted about Jenner's flying habits, "80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year." (Note: This controversy revolved around a 17-minute flight. A flight-tracking Twitter account initially reported it as lasting three minutes).