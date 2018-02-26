Watch Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveal the Sex of Her Baby

Khloé Kardashian will finally reveal the sex of her baby on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale Sunday.

In a sneak peek from the finale, Kardashian’s baby sex reveal totally took sister Kourtney Kardashian off guard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do you want to know what I’m having?” the mom-to-be teases in the promo.

“I’m shocked,” says Kourtney, before she and Kim Kardashian wrap their sister in a hug.

Kardashian announced in December 2017 that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting a baby together, and while reports have surfaced that the two are expecting a little boy, the couple has kept the sex of their child a secret so far.

But while the couple has made the choice to learn the sex of their baby prior to the birth, the 33-year-old reality TV celeb revealed on Jan. 19 that the parents-to-be had yet to settle on a name.

“I can’t wait to see what Khloé Kardashian names her baby!” a fan wrote on Twitter that day.

“Ugh me too!!” Kardashian responded.”I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”

One fan responded with a little mommy wisdom for the Good American designer upon hearing about her indecisiveness.

“Naming your first is so much fun!” they wrote. “You will know when you’ve found the right one! So happy for you guys!”

Kardashian replied, “That’s what I hear. Once I know — I’ll know.”

Kardashian’s Twitter interactions with fans during her pregnancy have left this exciting stage in her life a pretty open book, with her weighing in on everything from pregnancy cravings and exercising to what it’s like in the bedroom for her during pregnancy.

“In the beginning, sex was the same,” Kardashian revealed on her app and website earlier this month. “As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting. Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too.”

“Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she admitted. “Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

And fans have gotten a look at some of the more negative sides of her pregnancy on her family’s E! show.

In the most recent episode of the show, Kardashian says she regrets not being able to share the news of her first pregnancy on her own time after TMZ posts a story about it online.

“You don’t want everyone to find out via the internet,” she tells Kim. “You want to tell people yourself. People take all of that away from you.”

But she said she wouldn’t lt the leak push her to do things before she wanted to.

“I’ve tried really hard to keep my pregnancy safe I would say and a secret and somehow, some way TMZ published the article,” Kardashian says. “There’s nothing I can do about the article. It’s out, but I’m not going to confirm it yet. Because I’m still waiting to be in a safe spot and that’s my choice to do that. That’s my decision, at least I would think.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs its finale Sunday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on E!