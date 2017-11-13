Kristin Chenoweth Fires Management Company Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Kristin Chenoweth has fired Primary Wave Entertainment in the wake of a sexual assault scandal, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The Tony and Emmy winner signed with the management company in July.

Earlier this month, former client and Ted actress Jessica Barth accused Primary Wave co-CEO David Guillod of drugging and then sexually assaulting her in 2012. Guillod resigned from the company two days after Barth came forward, on Nov. 4.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, who was directly managed by Primary Wave, also dropped Primary Wave.

Since TheWrap first reported Barth’s allegations, three more women have come forward against Guillod. The claims involve an assistant at his previous company, Intellectual Artists Management, from December 2014, and two women who said he drugged and raped them in July 2015, and that they woke up covered in blood.

Guillod has denied any non-consensual sex occurred. Police declined to comment except to confirm an open report filed against Guillod.

The news comes after a string of powerful men in Hollywood have been accused of sexual assault and harassment. The Harvey Weinstein scandal opened a line of dialogue that has encouraged many alleged victims of sexual assault to come forward and tell their accounts. Among those accused are Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and many others.