Kristin Chenoweth Reveals How She Will Spend Holidays With Husband Josh Bryant (Exclusive)

Kristin Chenoweth married Josh Bryant in September, meaning this will be the first year they will spend the holidays as a married couple. But with the holidays being a busy time for both since they are musicians, will they have time off to be together? PopCulture.com spoke to Chenoweth about her holiday plans, and she revealed that she and Bryant will be off for the holidays after Dec. 19.

"Usually we both work on the holidays. That's a big payday for us, right?" Chenoweth told PopCulture. "This year we made a decision. Usually, I'm doing some sort of parade, whether it's the Macy's Day or whatever on Thanksgiving Day. But we're not going to work and we're going to go to his parents' house in Arkansas. And then for Christmas, no Christmas concerts after the 19th, and we're going to go to Oklahoma to be with my family. So, we're going to switch off every year unless I'm working on Broadway and I can't, they have to come to us, but that's what we're doing this year."

Chenoweth loves the holiday season as she has appeared in a few Christmas movies and recorded a couple of Christmas albums. The 55-year-old also loves decorating for the holidays and has some tips for those who have not started their decorations.

"Enjoy decorating your home, or your lights, or whatever you're going to do. Have fun," Chenoweth said. "Spend time doing it with those you love, usually it's family. My new husband and I are going to decorate for our first holidays together. Make it fun. That's a big tip I have. Obviously, I like all the Command products, but I've been a fan of all the stuff, especially their hooks since I was in college. So, we're talking long, long time ago. They make it easy, especially the clear hooks for hanging stuff up that you don't want it to be shown. It's great stuff. It stays, plus you're not ruining your walls, whatever you're using. So that's why it's easy to talk about this product. But mainly my tip is to have fun."

With Chenoweth's passion for decorating, she has partnered with Command Brand for sweepstakes calling for consumers to nominate a holiday hero who always makes the holidays magical. The sweepstakes ends on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and one winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize along with a $1,000 gift card to purchase holiday decor and the Ultimate Command Brand Cheer Package.

"We're doing a cool contest and I want people to know about it so they can nominate their merrymakers in their life," Chenoweth said. "Now, what's a merrymaker? Someone from me would be like my mom. She's been the center of our family forever. She makes the holidays so special, she decorates to the hilt, almost ad nauseam, food, decor, all of it. And if you follow Command on Instagram and then go to their tag post and nominate your merrymaker. They're giving away things like their products and also prizes like $25,000 for the holidays. So, people should go on and do this contest because you never know. You might get some extra Christmas stuff."