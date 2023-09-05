Kristin Chenoweth Just Got Married

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant are married! The Tony Award-winning star, 55, and her musician husband, 41, tied the knot in a wedding they made all their own on Sept. 2 in Dallas, Texas. In attendance at the 140-guest ceremony, held at a private residence, were many of the couple's famous friends, including David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kathy Najimy, Kenny Ortega, Chely Wright, Jennifer Aspen, and Broadway composer Andrew Lippa.

"I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life," Chenoweth told PEOPLE of her nuptials. "I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed." For her romantic, rosy-themed ceremony, the bride looked stunning in a Pamella Roland gown with a sheer nude and pink overlay featuring tiny pearl flowers and dramatic bow detail at the back. "I didn't want to wear white," she explained. "Simple and elegant. I never thought I'd get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it."

It was important for Chenoweth to look like herself when it came to her wedding day. "On that day, I want to look and feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years," she told the outlet prior to her wedding. "I'm going to look glamorous and all that, but my hair isn't going to be up to heaven, even though we'll be in Texas. It's going to look like me." The couple went with "a form of traditional vows" during their ceremony, but Chenoweth said with a laugh, "But I am not saying 'obey!'"

The Schmigadoon! star first met her future husband at a 2016 wedding for her niece, where Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, performed. In 2018, Chenoweth reconnected with Bryant when his band played her nephew's wedding, and by October 2021, the happy couple had gotten engaged. "It's about damn time!" joked the Wicked star of her wedding. "All my family would be saying that about me. But for me, this wedding isn't a dream come true for me because I never dreamed it would happen. It's almost revelatory. Like if you open yourself up to love, to true love, what can happen." Bryant agreed, "The love that we have with God blessing us is a dream come true for me. It feels perfect."