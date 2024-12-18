Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Caught an Intruder Crawling on Her Floor While in Bed With Son Camden

Kristin Cavallari is sharing a horrifying home intruder story. The Hills alum, 37, recounted the terrifying tale on the Tuesday, Dec. 17 episode of her Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, revealing that her three kids — Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9 — still don’t know what happened.

“My kids still do not know [this] to this day,” said Cavallari, who shares her children with ex-husband Jay Cutler. The TV personality revealed that the incident occurred during a family trip to the Bahamas in 2020, during which her family was forced to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Laguna Beach alum revealed that she had jewelry for her Uncommon James business laid out in her closet when workers entered the home to fix the HVAC unit. “That night I had Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping,” she continued. “And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor.”

“I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up,” Cavallari recalled. “And I go, ‘What the f— are you doing?’ And this man stands up, runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went, ‘Oh, f—.’”

Because her son was in the bed with her, Cavallari said she “didn’t yell” and “didn’t scream.” The MTV star explained, “You think in those moments that that’s what you’d do, but your instincts just kick in. I honestly felt like I was in Mission Impossible.”

It was only when she sprinted to grab Cutler that what had happened sunk in and she “got really nervous” and “really scared.” She admitted, “I started shaking, and I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared. I was really calm. You just are running off of instinct.”

Until now, Cavallari said she has chosen to keep her kids in the dark when it comes to what happened. “That’s just one that I think would really scare them,” she explained. “Long story short, he took all of the cash that we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back. We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy.”

Even though it was “one of the scariest things that I went through,” Cavallari said she will probably not tell her kids “until they’re adults,” adding, “Because I just think some things kids do not need to know. And scary stuff like that, I will take that one.”