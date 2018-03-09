Kris Jenner Says Travis Scott Is ‘So Great’ as a Dad

Kris Jenner has nothing but love for the father of granddaughter Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager opened up about her feelings for daughter Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Wednesday at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills.

“He’s so great,” Kris told journalists, reports Us Weekly. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

When the 62-year-old reality TV celeb was asked if the rapper, 25, is known to change his daughter’s diapers, she said: “You know what, I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time.”

Kris also shared her feelings about how her daughter is dealing with motherhood.

“It’s great. She loves it. She’s doing really, really great,” she said at the opening. “The baby’s happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home. So we’re excited.”

Kylie and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, announcing her birth two days later on Super Bowl Sunday.

For fans, the announcement came as a shock, as Kylie had yet to confirm she was even pregnant.

The 20-year-old mom revealed at the time that she had kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight for both the health of her and her new baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Since then, Kylie has shared several things about the one-month-old baby, including that she looks “just like” her when she was a baby, which was proven when she posted a photo of the little girl’s face soon after.

