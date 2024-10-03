Australian TV host Fiona MacDonald has shared the news of her own death at age 67 after three years of battling motor neurone disease (MND). The former It's a Knockout host, who fronted the game show from 1985 to 1987, shared a message with her Instagram followers on Thursday, Oct. 3, after passing away the night before.

"Farewell my friends. My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building – Hopefully I'm looking down from a cloud," the post, which was accompanied by two family photos, read. "Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. Was very peaceful [sons Harry and Rafe] and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye. While I've never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief."

The TV personality continued, "The last few months have been tough. Unable to swallow normal food, the tube feeding that should have sustained me didn't work because my gut couldn't tolerate any of the multiple brands of protein drinks. It went straight in and straight out."

Since being diagnosed with MND in 2021, MacDonald said she had been "slowly starving" and "growing weaker and weaker." The rare condition, which the NHS says progressively damages parts of the nervous system and leads to muscle weakness and wasting, caused the Wombat alum "terrible back pain because my muscles aren't supporting my frame."

"The black humor that served me well through the first years of this journey turned to despair," she continued. "I made the decision after much soul searching to cease all medical supports and finally go into hospital for end of life palliative care. When you love life as much as I do, it takes a great deal of courage to make choices that lead to farewell."

MacDonald wrote, "So let's not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side. Until then: 'May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall softly upon your fields until we meet again, And may God hold you in the hollow of His hand,'" concluding, "I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you'll remember mine." The late TV star is survived by sons Harry and Rafe, as well as sisters Kylie and Jacki MacDonald.