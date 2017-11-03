Here’s How Kris Jenner Responded to Ellen Degeneres’ Pregnancy Questions

Kris Jenner is not falling for trickery when it comes to confirming her daughters’ reported pregnancies.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch and momager was bombarded by Ellen DeGeneres with questions about the multiple Kardashian-Jenner babies on the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But in the 61-year-old’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, she did little more than joke about DeGeneres’ portrayal of fictitious pregnant sister Karla Kardashian on Halloween.

Up Next: Things Get Awkward as Caitlyn Jenner Has Reunion With Former Wife Kris at Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Party

“You are the best daughter because you’re so easy to get along with,” she told DeGeneres of Karla. “You do make up a lot of stories though. You’ve got to work on the little fibs.”

“You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant?” DeGeneres asked after having the sisters on her Halloween show. “Alright, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.”

Kris wasn’t falling for DeGeneres’ scheme, saying, “Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies….”

But DeGeneres didn’t pressure her too hard. “You’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that…” the host said of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was just renewed for five seasons in a $150 million deal with the family.

Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian West has confirmed she and husband Kanye West will welcome a baby girl via surrogate. Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting a boy with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner is pregnant with a girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, but neither have been confirmed by the family.

All are due early next year, multiple sources say.

While they haven’t confirmed their pregnancies, Khloe and Kylie have found obvious amusement in teasing fans about their alleged babies in tow.

In a recent video for Kylie Cosmetics, the sisters joked about “so many babies” and have posted cryptic messages teasing Kylie’s baby’s gender and calling Thompson “daddy.”

DeGeneres made one last attempt at prying a confirmation from Jenner by gifting her three pregnant daughters items from her ED by Ellen DeGeneres baby collection. She completed the setup by propping cardboard cutouts of Kylie, Khloe and Kim behind strollers.

“Hi Khloe! Why are you pushing a stroller?” Jenner asked.

“Because she’s pregnant. That’s why she’s pushing a stroller,” DeGeneres cheekily replied. “This is from Aunt Karla.”

Jenner’s full appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs Friday in syndication.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.