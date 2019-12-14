Kris Jenner Lookalike Interviewing Beyonce in 1992 Video Goes Viral, Internet Convinced It’s Kardashian Momager

A viral video shows a throwback interview where a Kris Jenner look-alike is interviewing Beyonce, but looks can be deceiving. Fans circulated the 1992 clip on social media this week, trying to determine whether the person on screen was Jenner. After a lot of digging, it turned out she was not.

The interview comes from 1992, and it shows Mathew Knowles being interviewed along with his daughters, including Beyonce. The interviewer looked remarkably like the Kardashian momager Kris Jenner, but she soon turned out to be someone else with a very similar sense of style.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video came back into circulation this week when Mathew Knowles posted it on Instagram. He was using the throwback clip to promote his upcoming book, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story. Soon, his followers were reposting it, asking if they were really seeing Jenner.

“This week’s [Throwback Thursday] also comes from back in ’92. Beyoncé was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright,” Knowles wrote.

“Hold the hell up! Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyoncé?” one user added.

In fact, the interviewer was a news reporter based in Houston, Texas in the early 1990s. So far, she has not been identified by name, but other photos of her have been found, revealing that she is not Jenner from another life. A report by E! News also confirmed that this was not Jenner, though Jenner herself has yet to make a public comment on the doppleganger.

Hold the hell up! 🛑 Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyoncé? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ev5ifqCNdo — LEX (@lexee4_) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, fans were put off by the insinuation that Jenner had something to do with Beyonce’s early success. The singer’s reverent followers argued that she did not need a boost from the KarJenners for her success, while KUWTK fans pointed out the chronological flaws here.

“You trying to tell me the great Kris Jenner made Beyoncé???” one person wrote.

“People. There’s no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston, thousands of miles away from her new husband (she and Bruce married in 91) and kids,” one person pointed out on Twitter.

This ain’t Kris Jenner. Lol Kris was born in Cali and doesn’t have a southern accent. Every Caucasian lady had that hairdo back in the day. pic.twitter.com/0b2gFgebAZ — Ashley (@BurgundyTamale) December 13, 2019

“Kris jenner is not a southern belle lmfaooo,” a third commented.

In fairness, little is widely known about Jenner’s career before her family’s rise to reality TV fame. However, she did have a TV career, evidenced by her appearance in a 28-minute long infomercial from the late 1990s where she tried to sell “Wicks of Wisdom” candles.

“In the next few moments, you’re going to discover a product that is so powerful, it can enhance your life forever,” she said in a clip that eerily foreshadowed her daughters’ slew of endorsement deals.

It is not clear when the commercial was made, but it is still up on Dr. Linda Salvin’s YouTube channel, and the candles are still for sale on her website.