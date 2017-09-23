Kris Jenner Tweets for the First Time Since Kylie’s Pregnancy News Broke

After dodging questions about her daughter Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy, Kris Jenner took to Twitter for the first time since the initial news broke.

The Kardashian matriarch nonchalantly shared a clip from the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian is seen dishing out some details on her personal happiness, and Kourtney Kardashian is seen jokingly calling her out for being cliche.

Kris then jumps in to say Khloe meant to allude to quotes from Oprah Winfrey and Maya Angelou. Khloe clearly was not trying to do that and hilariously lets her mom know it.

“(I) can’t wait for our 10th anniversary special tomorrow on E!!” Kris wrote.

There was no mention at all of Kylie’s pregancy, which has yet to be confirmed by the family, and that drove the KUWTK faithful crazy.

Fans had filled up Kris’ replies within minutes asking about the her daughter’s rumored child with rapper-boyfriend Travis Scott.

See some of the replies below.

sooooo yall gonna ignore these pregency rumors orrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/9oS6s0YUI6 — Wyatt Uh (@wyatt_uh) September 23, 2017

Y’all stop trying to be Beyoncé and just tell us if Kylie is pregnant — Brittany Gowers (@bdgowers) September 23, 2017

