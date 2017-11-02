Kris Jenner Gets That You’re Sick of the Kardashians

For the past 10 years it seems like everywhere you look, you find something Kardashian.

From their E! reality show to lip lines, clothing brands and contour kits, the Calabasas clan has dominated news cycles and pop culture in general for years.

There’s no sign of it slowing either, with the family reportedly renewing their Keeping Up with the Kardashians deal for $150 million.

But will people ever get too much Kardashian?

“We are kind of everywhere, so there is a possibility that there is an oversaturation,” momager Kris Jenner said while speaking at a panel hosted by Tommy Hilfiger at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit last week.

However, she added, she thinks that possibility of people getting sick of her family is pretty slim: “So far, we’re 10 years in, and we’re doing okay,” she said.

“I don’t know, maybe I’ll get sick of myself,” she continued. “But I think that if you look at it from the glass half-full, which is the way I choose to go through life, and kind of ignore the haters — there’s a lot of bullying going on out there, and a lot of freedom on the Internet that I certainly wish wasn’t there all the time because you can get the trolls and that whole part of it certainly is annoying — but for the most part, we’re gung-ho everyday and try to make the most of what we have.”

Jenner said she thinks fans keep coming back because they relate to different members of the family emotionally.

“I think that part of the success of the family in general has been because we had a show, which we started 10 years ago now, and in the very beginning, people became emotionally invested and wrapped up into one or more people in the family,” she said.

“And we’ve been so real and authentic in what we show on our show,” she explained. “We don’t have scripts. We don’t have things that we come up with because we want to entertain somebody. We are actually doing a reality show about our lives. But I think what’s happened over the course of 10 years is when people watch us and they’ve seen us get married, get divorced, have babies, the kids are growing up on camera. So I think there is a certain familiarity that the kids, each one of them, has people that follow their every move and want to be a part of their lives.”

Jenner also noted the rise of social media as one of her family’s greatest assets. “We also have the ability to have a whole personal side on social media that was not even in existence years ago,” she said.

“I keep track of my kids sometimes on social media,” Jenner joked. “I have to check TMZ every morning to see what’s going on, and then at night, I go to bed with Snapchat. It’s like, ‘What did they do tonight?’”