Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Gifting Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi With Massive Playhouse

On Monday, Dec. 23, Kylie Jenner shared a vlog on her YouTube channel in which her mom, Kris Jenner, surprised Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, with a two-story playhouse in Kylie’s backyard. The house had multiple entrances, air conditioning, a loft and a balcony and saw Kris get emotional presenting her granddaughter with the gift, which was full of furniture from Kylie’s own childhood.

“Why are you crying?” Jenner asks her mom, who is wearing red and white striped pajamas and sunglasses, in the video. Kris tearfully replied that the moment was “[making] her emotional” before the pair went outside to look at the house together.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Jenner said before she noticed the “Welcome Friends” sign over the door. “This makes me wanna cry,” she exclaimed.

The inside of the house was furnished with a toy kitchen, and Kris shared that much of the furniture was redone from Jenner’s childhood playhouse. “This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris told her daughter. “I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”

Stormi appeared to appreciate the playhouse once she went inside, exploring the kitchen before heading up in the loft and out onto the balcony, where she shut the door on her mom.

Kris was previously overcome with nostalgia this year when her daughter Kim Kardashian hosted a lunch at her childhood home for Kris’ birthday in November. Kim shared the details of the special day in an Instagram post, writing that she had rented “every car” her parents ever owned and recreated her family’s dining room down to the last detail including the table settings and decor.

“This was the best day ever,” Kim wrote. “This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!”

“I can’t stop crying,” Kris commented on her daughter’s post. “this was the most magical day I can remember… Kim you are an angel to all of us … I can’t express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn’t bear for it to end.”

