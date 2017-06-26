Kris Jenner ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kendall And Kylie Spending Father’s Day With Caitlyn

Because tensions are still running high between Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, the 61-year-old momager was "not thrilled" that her daughters - Kendall and Kylie Jenner - spent the day with Caitlyn on Father's Day.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke out about how Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, are in a tough spot given the feud with their parents.

"It's a very complicated situation for the girls," the source said while talking to People. "Kendall and Kylie just won't speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don't want Kris to be upset so they just won't talk about it."

Even though it is a "complicated situation," Kendall and Kylie are "great" at handling the friction between Kris and Caitlyn, the source said.

While Kendall and Kylie are still spending time with Caitlyn, Kim Kardashian has been open about needing to "take a break" from her.

During an appearance on The View, the 36-year-old social media mogul dished on the drama in their family. After reading Caitlyn's book, The Secrets Of My Life, Kim says she was "upset" and "shocked."

"I definitely got upset about it," Kim said. "To say I was shocked by putting some things out there that were just not true and were hurtful...at the end of the day my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship."

Kim may be upset with Caitlyn, but the mother of two will always appreciate everything she did for her.

"She will always be my stepdad and a person who raised me and stepped up to the plate and raised me after my father died," Kim said. "I will never forget what Caitlyn instilled in me. She will always be a part of me."

Caitlyn Jenner said that she is keeping her distance from the Kardashians until the drama blows over and everyone has moved on.

"To be honest with you, I really haven't talked to [Kim] in a long time," she said. "I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of keep my distance. I'm out right now trying to make a difference in the world."

Caitlyn also spoke about the current state of her relationship with Kris.

"We're not talking as much as we used to, but I'm sure that'll change when everything calms down," Jenner said. "My house is open. My relationship with some of the kids is better. With others it's maybe a little more strained."

