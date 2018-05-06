Everything Kris Jenner Revealed About Kanye West, Tristan Thompson and ‘KUWTK’ on ‘Ellen’

Kris Jenner had a lot of explaining to do during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday as her famous family fields various scandals and public mishaps.

Jenner sat down with DeGeneres to catch up on some of the family’s latest drama. While the host acknowledged that Jenner lies to her “all the time,” she still had to ask for news straight from the source.

The two caught up like old friends, covering everything from Kanye West’s recent controversial Twitter sprees to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

“We’re going to get this out of the way,” DeGeneres said. “I think people are tuning in and they’re thinking we’re just going to talk about Kanye the whole time, and we’re not. But we’re not.”

“Well, that’s a relief,” Jenner cut in.

“Of course, there’s so much going on right now, I have to ask,” DeGeneres said. She qualified the interview by letting Jenner off the hook to some extent.

“You’re not the spokesperson for the family,” she said, “and this is not really for you to talk about.”

“Correct,” Jenner said. Still the two shared a lot of screentime, and naturally a few things came up that Jenner hasn’t addressed publicly before.

Here’s a look at the highlights of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mom-ager’s interview.

Kanye West

DeGeneres promised to only ask two questions about Kanye West.

“Number one: what is going on,” she said with a small laugh. “And is he okay?”

Jenner gave a measured response, opting not to speak for West or make excuses.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever. And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she said.

“I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up … with the Kardashians.”

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

From there, the two transitioned smoothly into a discussion about the family reality show’s filming schedule. Jenner explained that the family is just finishing up filming on season 15, and they’ll begin shooting season 16 very soon.

“People have often said to me, ‘Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you going to say?’” she said. “And I go, ‘What am I going to say?’ I wake up and I need a vodka. You know it’s like, I can’t keep up.”

Tristan Thompson

On the subject of Tristan Thompson, Jenner used her words sparingly. The 62-year-old didn’t seem to want to outright condemn the father of her youngest grandchild, even after he was spotted cheating on Khloe Kardashian less than 48 hours before she gave birth.

She told DeGeneres that the videos of Thompson getting up close and personal with another woman were “very unexpected,” but didn’t add much about the embattled NBA player. Instead, she turned her attention to her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian

Instead of focusing on the negativity of Thompson’s actions, Jenner lavished compliments on her daughter Khloe, who she said is already an incredible mother.

“Khloe is amazing, I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly, I get so emotional,” she said.

The 33-year-old made no secret about wanting a baby for many years, and even though the co-parenting scenario isn’t optional, Jenner and the rest of the family — and many fans, for that matter — are happy for her.

Travelling to Cleveland

In the course of their discussion, Jenner clarified that she and her daughters didn’t necessarily fly to Cleveland because of the scandal, though she said the timing was very good.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love and we all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do,” she said.

“She gave birth within hours of us arriving, it was crazy,” she added. “It was very exciting though, at the same time.”

Since then, she’s returned a couple of times to visit Khloe and her ninth grandchild.

“I was in Cleveland last week,” she revealed, “it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery [with] the baby.”

Khloe as a Mom

Jenner praised her third daughter as a natural born mother, and said that she was doing a remarkable job of focusing on her new bundle of joy instead of the drama surrounding her.

“She’s just concentrating on that: being a mom, her baby, and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is tricky. She’s trying.”

When prompted, Jenner said that the 33-year-old was struggling to find her footing a little in terms of nursing.

“That was a little bit tricky when I was there. She’s figuring it out one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, baby True.”

Hiring an Assistant

Finally, Jenner and DeGeneres turned to the subject of Jenner’s recently posted ad for a new assistant. Ever the shrewd businesswoman, Jenner began by promoting the app, Bumble Biz.

“I want to know what it would be like to be your assistant,” DeGeneres said. “Answer me seriously. What would the hours be if I were your assistant?”

“There really are no hours,” Jenner said bluntly. “You just have to be available 24/7, seven days a week.”

“I usually wouldn’t torture you on weekends,” she added. DeGeneres marvelled at the intense schedule, but when Jenner began explaining the duties, she didn’t seem too worried. Jenner said that she might text her assistant after hours “if I need a cocktail.”

“You just drink vodka,” she responded, “so that’s easy.”

On Hiring Ellen

DeGeneres presented her resume to Jenner, showing her 59 Daytime Emmy Award wins and her 20 Peoples’ Choice Awards.

“You hosted the Oscars twice?” she asked incredulously. “You don’t need a job!”

“You have my resume, so now I’m going to ask you some questions, because really it has to be right for me too,” DeGeneres joked.

While the two discussed the job for several minutes, it didn’t seem like the job was necessarily a good fit.

What Happened to Her Last Assistant

Throughout the conversation, DeGeneres slowly needled out the details on Jenner’s last assistant as she tried to figure out what the reality TV mogul’s day to day life is like.

“When’s the last time you went to a grocery store?” DeGeneres asked.

“Like, a month ago,” Jenner said after some thought. She said that she went to get avocados.

The topic came back up later as DeGeneres teased Jenner for being out of touch from a normal, fame-free way of life.

“I don’t even believe you went to the grocery store a month ago,” DeGeneres said. “Why wouldn’t you send your assistant for something like that?”

“Because it was a Sunday!” Jenner said.

“But they’re supposed to be available 24/7.”

“I know, but they didn’t answer the phone. That’s why I’m looking for a new assistant.”