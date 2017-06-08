Kris Jenner Reveals Cousin Has Cancer, Asks For Prayers

Kris Jenner is asking that her followers extend their thoughts and prayers out to one of her cousins, who has been battling cancer for “two decades.” On Thursday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a throwback snap with her relative, Cici, in which she used the caption to make the special request from her fans.

The 61-year-old momager took to Instagram to share this message:

“To all my amazing followers… this is one of my favorite pictures of our precious beautiful cousin Cici who we love and adore!!! Today I am asking that you all pray for her. She has been fighting cancer for two decades and is the strongest most amazing woman I know who every day goes to battle with a smile on her face and kinds words for everyone she meets… you can ever hear the smile in her voice when I talk to her on the phone each day…”

Jenner continued by writing: “She is now facing the greatest challenge of her life… A Stem Cell transplant…and I am asking you to pray for her that this procedure be successful and she makes a full recovery!!!!! Thank you all in advance for your prayers and support it means the world to us and our family…#powerofprayer #Godisgood #poweroflove #ittakesavillage #grateful #f*ckcancer #prayforcici.”

Kris Jenner and her famous family have been sharing their support for Cici on social media for years. Back in 2013, both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posted videos that showed them taking swab tests in hopes of matching as bone marrow transplant donors, according to Daily Mail.

Unfortunately, Cici’s cancer has become resistant to many forms of treatment, including chemotherapy drugs.

