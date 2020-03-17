Kris Jenner Reportedly Undergoes Coronavirus Test, Result Was Negative

As the coronavirus threat continues to hit Hollywood, many celebrities have begun to take the diagnosis test in order to learn if they have contracted COVID-19 or not. Idris Elba became the latest in Hollywood to share that he had contracted the coronavirus. This comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently were released from the hospital in Australia, had tested positive.

In better news, a source has told Entertainment Tonight that Kris Jenner came back with a negative test for the virus. She was not dealing with any symptoms but reportedly had come in contact with someone who did test positive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge’s birthday bash a couple weeks ago,” the source explained. “Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested.”

In the wake of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star receiving good news, she sent out a tweet Monday morning thanking all of the health care works dealing with the growing threat.

Thank you to ALL of our healthcare workers, doctors and nurses on the front lines for your dedication and service during this time. Stay kind, be safe, we are in this together. ❤️ — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 16, 2020

Jenner isn’t the only celebrity to take the test. Ali Fedotowky of The Bachelor came up with a fever and is not awaiting her results. Other notable people like former NBA star Charles Barkley are also awaiting the diagnosis.

In the case of Elba, he urged his followers to “stay inside” after he learned of his condition despite not showing any symptoms. His proactive approach is something he hopes more people follow.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he explained in a two-minute video. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

Amid the pandemic, those on a local level are feeling the effects as more and more stores are seeing empty shelves with consumers looking to stock up in case of a total shutdown. Stores like Walmart and Kroger will continue to restock, but the question remains when and how frequently. There also is growing concern that hand sanitizer will not be immediately filled.

“Hand sanitizer is going to be very difficult to have 100 percent on stock on for some time,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon during a press conference, per NBC News. “We’re still replenishing it and shipping it, but as soon as it hits the stores, it’s going.”

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre / Getty