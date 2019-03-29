Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence Over Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner has broken her silence over the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

While appearing on Ryan Seacrest’s radio, the mother of Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about how she coped with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend allegedly cheating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First of all, I pray about it,” Jenner said. “I really do. I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn’t survive.”

“As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because [my kids] have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing,” she continued. “And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions.”

Jenner later went on to share that, while facing scandals like this with all eyes turned toward their family, she is comforted by the thought that they are helping fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“People watch the show and we remind them of things that their family might be going through, or things that they’re experiencing, or don’t want to talk about,” she shared. “And suddenly here it is, you know, right there for them to watch and see how we might handle it, or go through it, because it’s real. I think that some of the stuff that we’ve been able to show … has been really beneficial.”

Last month, Thompson and Kardashian ended their relationship after he was alleged to have cheated on her again. This time, the rumors claimed that Kylie Jenner’s now-former best friend Jordyn Woods was the woman he had an affair with.

Woods went on the Red Table Talk show to set the record straight and state that she did not have a relationship with Thompson, but that he did make a move on her while she was hanging out at his house with friends.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian has since stated that she does not believe Wood’s account of the night.