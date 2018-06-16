Look Inside Kris Jenner’s New $2.3 Million California Home

Kris Jenner is more than just the “momager” to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. She is now making moves in the real estate game, too.

Recently, Jenner showed off her style with the $2.285 million purchase of a luxurious crib in her native home of Calabasas, California, Trulia reports.

The four-bed, five-bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in the Oaks of Calabasas community, and the neighborhood is no stranger to the Kardashian clan; Kourtney, Kylie and Khloe have each owned homes in the gated community.

This home, which Jenner purchased in 2016, marks her fourth current property. She also owns a $4 million Hidden Hills, CA, mansion; a $1.655 million Westwood condo in Los Angeles; and a $1.3 million condo on Wilshire.

Take a tour of the lavish estate without leaving your cozy home! Just scroll to see all the photos.

The sitting room in this 4,256 square foot home is spacious enough for Jenner’s family and guests. Kim Kardashian and friend Chrissy Teigen are probably claiming this space for their book club meetings!

This chic oversized kitchen with eat-in dining area is perfect for Jenner’s ever-expanding family. We often see the reality stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians duking it out in the kitchen, so we know this room gets good use!

This formal dining area is surprisingly traditional for the lavish lady. She’s saving the design overload for her annual Christmas kandyland.

The master bedroom of the home is filled with light, but offers privacy. it features large curtains to close off the sitting room within the suite, allowing Jenner to enjoy some relaxing time without family drama.

For a beauty-centric family, it doesn’t get better than this master bathroom. It includes a soaking tub for a spa-like experience and multiple vanities for primping. There’s certainly no shortage of Kylie Cosmetics in this California home!

Jenner’s work space includes French doors that lead out to the incredible entertaining spaces. Though the room is both functional and beautiful, it’d be tough to get momager duties done with this gorgeous view.

There’s no shortage of breathtaking spots for bikini shots here — and that’s one thing we know the Kardashian clan loves to share. We’ve seen sexy snaps from Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian (who’s worked hard on her revenge body!), and we expect more from this poolside escape.

Since the family loves to entertain, the outdoor space also includes plenty of patio areas and lounging chairs, including a bar!

Kick back in this relaxing lounge, enjoy a cocktail from the bar and listen to the pool’s triple waterfalls splash. It’s like a never-ending vacation in this California dream home.