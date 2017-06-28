Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gets a Vampire Facial

Some women will go to great lengths in the name of beauty. Kourtney Kardashian is one of them

The eldest Kardashian sister shared a series of snaps and a video on her Snapchat of herself getting a so-called vampire facial.

The procedure, which includes a micro-needling treatment where the patient’s own blood is injected into their face, is said to stimulate the skin and reduce fine lines, wrinkles, acne scarring and more. And Kourtney isn’t alone in her love of the facial. Cosmopolitan reports that her younger sister, Kim, is also a fan of the procedure.

While the procedure sounds painful, Kardashian seemed calm and chill in her snaps. Her photos and video all feature the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star using Snapchat filters.

Photo Credit: Getty / David M Benett