Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With Ex Lookalike

Kourtney Kardashian is branching out after splitting with her ex Younes Bendjima, but it’s clear the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a type!

On Tuesday, the reality star was spotted grabbing juice with a dark-haired hunk at Alfred Tea in WeHo, as shown in photos captured by TMZ.

It’s unclear what Kardashian’s relationship with the mystery man is, but after she and Bendjima split in July amid rumors the 25-year-old model was cheating on her, she’s been hanging out with a number of cuties.

Just the other week, she and Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat were spotted getting cozy, with sources telling Us Weekly last week the two were quickly becoming a couple.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told the publication. “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality.”

Sabbat being close to other members of the KarJenner family is apparently a plus. Kardashian, 39, shares three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“They’ve been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes,” the source added.

Despite their split earlier this summer, Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted hanging out together in August, although it appears nothing came of the get together. Some people even speculated that Bendjima had called the paparazzi to catch the encounter on film for his own sake, a rumor Kardashian was quick to shoot down, calling it “fake news” on Twitter.

Based on the drama going on during this ongoing season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian is probably best to be rid of Bendjima.

“Kourtney’s got a new boyfriend and a new therapist and I don’t know which one’s the problem, but she’s a different human being,” sister Kim Kardashian said in an August episode of the reality series. “She’s so nasty to us.”

Likewise, Khloé Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner, “There’s two new things in her life: boyfriend, and then her therapist. Ever since then she’s been a raging b— and instead of her owning it, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude. It’s not how you raised any of us.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian