Kourtney Kardashian Speaks out on Weigh Gain Backlash: 'I'm Proud of My Shape'

A little over a week after she responded to pregnancy rumors, Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about how she deals with some of those negative social media users. According to Page Six, during a POOSH Wellness Q&A session, Kardashian discussed the incident. Her recent comments about the haters prove once again the reality star isn't going to let anyone get her down.

During the Q&A, a fan asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star how she protects her mental health in the face of cyberbullying. In response, the mom-of-three brought up the fact that she had to deal with this very topic recently because of some haters. She added how she also noticed when someone commented on a photo of hers, stating that she appeared to look pregnant. "I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.'"

"I don't think I look pregnant at all," she added. "We’re all shaped differently and that's my body and I’m proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy." Kardashian went on to share that she does handle the haters with a good dose of sarcasm on occasion. But, she does try to stick with the tried and true method of "killing them with kindness." She then went on to share some direct advice to her fans, saying, "Try not to let those comments affect you. If they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health."

As fans will recall, the matter that Kardashian referenced occurred in mid-May. At the time, the reality star posted a photo of herself in a bikini laying down reading with her profile in view. This prompted one user to comment, "SHE'S PREGNANT." But, of course, Kardashian didn't waste too much time before she set the record straight. Just like she shared on POOSH, the KUWTK star responded by saying that she loves her body, writing, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."