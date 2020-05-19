Kourtney Kardashian's Best Instagram Snaps of 2020, So Far
Kourtney Kardashian may have stepped back from filming her family's popular reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she certainly hasn't shied away from posting to Instagram. The mom of three not only shares her professional moments, but her personal memories with her family for all of her fans to see. Recently, the 41-year-old has been wanting to take a step back from work a little to spend more time with her family, and revealed that she's happier than ever at the moment since doing so.
During Season 17 of KUWTK, the Poosh founder started expressing her wants to step away from the show so she could focus on her family more. It was evident her younger sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian weren't thrilled about their sister not showing up when she was scheduled to because it meant they had to shoot more than they signed up for. What became a season pinpoint, eventually would bleed over to Season 18. After Kardashian made her appearance on the first episode of the newest season, internet trolls took to social media to express their thoughts on how they feel she should leave the show since once again, Kardashian was seen complaining about having to film.
That's when the reality star addressed one follower and admitted that she did quit the show. It was later revealed on the following episode that she's still continuing the film, but only the parts she feels should be shared. Her new schedule only requires her to be in front of the camera two days a week. These days, Kardashian seems to be getting the time she wants with her family, and she hasn't deprived her fans of personal moments as she's continued to share so much online. Below, is a list of Kardashians best Instagram shots of 2020!
Her first photo of the year was a series of two pictures sharing sweet hugs with her third-born, Reign Disick, as the two cozy up by the fire.
Just two weeks into 2020, she showed off her gorgeous body while posing on a yacht off the coast of Italy.
Towards the end of January, she shared a series of sweet family moments while vacationing in Idaho with her kids.
Just ahead of Valentine's Day, she dolled up for fans to advertise Poosh's gift guide by rocking a gorgeous red dress, accessorized with orange-and-white gloves and a white-and-red hat.
Just a few posts later, Kardashian revealed she teamed up with Victoria Beckham to talk about clean beauty — something Kardashian's been passionate and vocal about for years now.
On a number of occasions, Kardashian's showed off her beautiful figure.
Although the eldest of three sisters is usually the more casual one with her wardrobe, she does know how to keep up with sister Kim and her high-fashion wardrobe.
Kardashian rocked a natural look while posing for Poosh in an orange dress that gave fans more than a peek inside.
While Karadahian is quarantined like many in America currently, it seems as though she's doing just fine as she poses alongside her pool, tagged with an encouraging caption that reads, "Evolve as you please."
She's also here to remind fans that she hasn't lost her touch and passion for designing homes as she poses in a gorgeous two-piece outfit tagging Architectural Digest.
