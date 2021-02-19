Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in Red Bikini Mirror Selfie on Her Closet Floor

✖

Kourtney Kardashian posted a sizzling photo of herself in a red bikini, but it was her caption that caught a lot of attention. Recently, Kim Kardashian and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner posed for her company SKIMS Valentine's Day special, rocking red lingerie. However, since Kardashian didn't get invited to the shoot, she decided to have one of her own while also calling her sisters out for not being invited.

"Since I wasn't invited to the sister shoot ..." she captioned the photo. The mom-of-three was posted in a red bikini while on her closet floor and fans flooded the comment section. One person wrote, "They couldn't handle it since you're the most interesting to look at," joking about the time that her younger sister Kim said she was the least interesting sister to look at. Someone else said, "Queen of petty," while her best pal Simon Huck commented, "Um hiiii."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

It's unclear if the oldest sister was being salty or simply jokingly calling out her sisters in a playful manner, considering her other sister Khloe Kardashian wasn't there either. Kardashian does seem to play to a different beat and is totally fine with it. She was one of the first sisters to openly talk about how she was looking to separate herself more from their famous show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians so she could focus on being a mom and reserve the little privacy she does have. While it's caused friction at times between her and her sisters, they've seemingly lovingly supported her wants.

Lately, Kardashian has been making headlines for sparking a new romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The famous musician and 41-year-old stirred speculation that there might be something going on between the two for a little while now as they've been playful with one another via social media. It wasn't until this week that the two confirmed their romance when Kardashian posted a photo of them holding hands. Without tagging him in the photo, fans immediately knew who it was — some of his tattoos also gave it away — but he also commented with a black heart emoji and shared her post to his Instagram stories.

While it may have seemed like a random pairing to some, the two have actually been close friends for years now. In fact, the couple also live on the same street and their kids are close friends as well. While their friendship turned romance was something that felt sudden, it seems like it was bound to happen at some point for the love birds.