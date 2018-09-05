Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Report That Younes Bendjima Called Paparazzi on Them

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down reports that she and her sisters blame ex Younes Bendjima for calling paparazzi to capture their reunion this week on film.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to a report by TMZ that sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian suspected her ex of setting up their Monday car chat in the parking lot of a Malibu sushi restaurant so that he could “squeeze out the last drops of his 15 minutes.”

Kourt shared the story on Twitter with the succinct comment, “FAKE NEWS.”

It’s unclear what Kourtney and Bendjima’s status is after the reunion — news that the two had called things off broke in early August when the male model was photographed cozying up to another woman on a Mexican vacation. They first connected romantically in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, she had previously revealed on her family’s reality show.

This week, a source close to the reality star revealed to PEOPLE that she and Bendjima may be giving things another try.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship,” the source said. “Kourtney always liked him though, and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out.”

The source added that Kourtney is allegedly believing her on-again, off-again beau when he said he didn’t cheat on her in Mexico.

“He says he never cheated on her, and it seems she believes him,” the source said. “Kourtney seems happy with him for now. But it still seems like they have issues to work out.”

However, the reunion comes at a delicate time for Kourtney and her sisters. The trio engaged in some vicious fights, as fans are currently witnessing on KUWTK, some of which appears to be related to her relationship.

“Kourtney’s got a new boyfriend and a new therapist and I don’t know which one’s the problem, but she’s a different human being,” Kim said in an August episode of the reality series. “She’s so nasty to us.”

Likewise, Khloé told mom Kris Jenner, “There’s two new things in her life: boyfriend, and then her therapist. Ever since then she’s been a raging b— and instead of her owning it, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude. It’s not how you raised any of us.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram Kourtney Kardashian