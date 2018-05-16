Kourtney Kardashian Shimmers in Metallic Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is starting the summer off right! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her summer tan and toned body while modeling a metallic bikini on Instagram Tuesday.

“metallic bikinis ✨ on my app now,” she captioned the stunning photo, which showed her posing on a picturesque beach in a tiny gold two piece.

The photo appears to have been taken on a recent trip to Turks and Caicos, which she took with sister Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney and Bendjima have traveled all around the world since they first went public almost exactly a year ago at the Cannes Film Festival.

Just last week, the couple jetted off on a trip to the gorgeous canyons of Arizona to celebrate the model’s 25th birthday. The trip was a surprise, which Kourtney seemed to relish on social media.

“For once,” she teased on Instagram Stories, “he has no idea where we’re going.”

At the same time, Bendjima updated his Instagram Stories, writing, “Oh, s—. She got me on my way to [I don’t] know where. 25 [year-old] at midnight.”

While aboard their private plane, they enjoyed takeout from Jon & Vinny’s, and after checking into their hotel, Kardashian surprised him with balloons and a cake that had a picture of him as a kid on it.

Bendjima was clearly feeling reflective about turning 25, so he took a moment to get serious on Instagram stories.

“On this special day, I just want to thank God for the priceless gift of life that he has given me, my being alive, healthy and for the wonderful people he has put in my life,” he said. “My journey so far in life has been amazing. El hamdulilah [sic] always. Also, to my queen, my super hero, mom, I promise to live a life that will do justice for all the sacrifices you’ve made.”

Kourtney and Bendjima may even be planning a temporary relocation to Paris, France.

A source close to the reality TV star told HollywoodLife last week that that Bendjima, who splits his time between Europe and the U.S., is “dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

“Younes relocated to LA to be closer to Kourtney and as much as he loves California, he’s missing Paris. He’s dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

The source even said that Kourtney’s three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3) would come along for the extended trip.

“She would never move full time but she’s kicking around the idea of trying it out for a few months, maybe even this summer,” the source said. “She loves the idea of giving the kids more culture. They usually do the Hamptons every summer but with Scott no longer her focus she’s started wanting her kids to be more international, more like Younes.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian