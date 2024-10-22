Eva Mendes Shares Regret Over Cosmetic Work She’s Had Done

Eva Mendes is opening up and sharing some regrets over cosmetic work she’s had done in the past. Speaking to The Times in a new interview, the Hitch actress discussed procedures such as Botox, which are temporary, as well as things that are a tad more long-term.

“I’m not afraid to try things that are safe,” Mendes said. “Most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible. If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it.” She then added, “There have been times where I’ve regretted something,” she said, “and then you just wait it out.”

Mendes also confessed that there is another procedure she is considering next: having her “funky” jaw lasered, which can help with inflammation and pain. She says that is just one of the many ways age-based changes she’s noticed in her body since turning 50 earlier this year.

“That number sounds crazy,” Mendes said. “I feel like a girl inside and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not a girl any more.’ I forget everything. I think that’s part of being 50. I think I’m looking down the barrel of hormonal changes.”

Mendes has been romantically linked with Ryan Gosling since 2011. The couple share two daughters, born in 2014 and 2016. In 2022, Mendes confirmed that she and Gosling were married.

While she starred in a number of high-profile films over the years, such as 2001’s Training Day and 2010’s The Other Guys, Mendes retired from acting roughly a decade ago in order to focus on family life.