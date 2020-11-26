Kourtney Kardashian Marks Thanksgiving Week by Taking a Dip

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is welcoming the Thanksgiving holiday with a few poolside pictures. In a series of steamy photos, Kardashian is sitting on the edge of the pool in a nude, two-piece bathing suit. The mom-of-three kept her caption simple by using a turkey emoji.

Several of her fans took to the comment section using emojies to express their favor for the pictures. In the first three, the Poosh founder shared images of her sitting on the edge in different poses with her feet in the water. The last one, she's standing up in a shallow area of the pool with a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.

Throughout the last several months, fans assumed that Kardashian and ex Scott Disick were getting back together after the two have been seen out together quite a bit. The parents share three kids, Mason, 10; Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. After an on-and-off relationship for almost a decade, the two called it quits and Disick eventually went on to date Sofia Richie. After several doubted their romance, they lasted for two years before they went their separate ways.

During Kim Kardashians recent 40th birthday bash on a private island, Kardashian and Disick were seen spending lots of time together, even taking a bike ride on a beach alongside one another, seemingly enjoying their company. However, it was recently announced that Disick is now dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna's daughter. Once again, this leaves fans doubtful.

On Monday, the two were seen in Santa Barbara, California and were also seen together at Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween party. "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment," one source told Us Weekly. "He's dating around and having fun." While it's being reported that Kardashian is supportive of their romance, sources tell E! News that her parents hope it's "just a phase" saying, "Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand."

A separate source said that Rinna's Bravo co-stars "eyebrows are definitely raised" on the fact that the two have an 18-year age difference. Onlookers have been noticing that the two are getting pretty cozy when out in public, but no one is confirming anything at the moment.