Beverly Johnson and Anansa Simms Talk About IVF In 'The Barnes Bunch' [Exclusive]

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims already have an interesting time juggling their blended family of six children, but it doesn't mean their opposed to expanding. On the We tv reality series, the daughter of supermodel Beverly Johnson and the former NBA player have been open about their desires to add to their large family. Sims has three children from a previous marriage, Barnes has two, and together they share a son. Sims desperately wants another girl. Her daughter, Ava, is the only princess of the bunch. She even opened up in an emotional moment about the couple suffering a miscarriage a year after their son was born. But it hasn't caused her to lose hope.

In a clip of an upcoming episode of their series The Barnes Bunch, the model talks to her mother about IVF. "It's about sitting the kids down and discussing with them the possibility of the IVF journey" she tells her mom over a FaceTime call. When her mom asks why go that route and not try the natural route, she says they have but have been unsuccessful.

"We've been having sex for like three years now and we're not on birth control and I haven't gotten pregnant since I had the miscarriage in 2019," she explained. "We just haven't not been trying."

Johnson expresses her concerns about the couple expanding their family, noting Sims is supposed to be taking time to focus on herself outside of her duties as a mother and partner to Barnes. "Now you're going to have another child, which is a blessing, but what about you?' Johnson asks.

Per an official episode description, in the aftermath of Matt's trial, Matt and Anansa look to their future. Anansa wants to begin the IVF journey to have another baby, but not everyone in the family shares her excitement. Matt and Anansa deal with Ava getting in trouble at school." Tune in on May 24 at 10 pm EST to find out what happens and watch the clip above.