Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'Mistakes' Photo With Daughter Penelope After Scott Disick's Rehab Stint Leaks

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of she and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope following Disick's rehab stint. In the photo, Kardashian and her 7-year-old daughter were enjoying their time in Sardinia as the mom-of-three held a drink in her hand. In her caption, she gave fans a peek inside the loving words of wisdom she shares with her second born.

"Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter," she wrote. Her sweet photo follows Penelope's father's check-in to rehab.

Disick reportedly checked in to All Points North Lodge in Colorado during the last week of April for alleged alcohol and cocaine abuse. According to the Daily Mail, the reality star has been struggling with being on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The publication also reported that Disick was still struggling to deal with the sudden loss of his parents Bonnie Disick and Jeffrey Disick, who died just months apart, several years ago. "He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot," a source claimed to the media outlet. "He looked pretty skinny an told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

However, just hours after photos leaked when the news broke, it was then reported that Disick checked himself out of rehab and threatened a lawsuit. Despite previous rumors about why he checked himself in, Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ that he was not in rehab for drinking and drug abuse, but did admit that he has had issues with them in the past. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

According to one source who spoke with E!, Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie has become "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly." They even revealed that she "tipped off" Kardashian because she wasn't sure what to do. "Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids," the insider added. "She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."